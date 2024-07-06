Kirilloff (back) received a cortisone shot after he went on the 10-day injured list in June because of a back strain, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "I'm feeling a little bit better now," Kirilloff said. "Hopefully, just plugging along and able to get back to swinging really soon."

Kirilloff hasn't started baseball activities yet, however, so there's not a clear timetable for his return. He's been focusing on core stabilization exercises in the meantime. He was placed on the 10-day injured list in mid-June due to a back strain.