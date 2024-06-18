Kirilloff's option to Triple-A St. Paul was rescinded Tuesday as the Twins placed him on the 10-day injured list due to back soreness and nerve issues, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

The demotion was initially reported after Wednesday's win against the Rockies, but Kirilloff is instead back with the big club as the injury is evaluated. The 26-year-old underwent an MRI in late May but apparently didn't communicate how troublesome the injury had become as he attempted to play through it. It's unclear how long Kirilloff is expected to be sidelined, but the Twins could plan out a lengthy rehab assignment given his .654 OPS and career-worst 26.4 percent strikeout rate this year.