Kirilloff isn't in the Twins' lineup for Saturday's game against Cleveland.
Kirilloff will move to the bench Saturday as left-hander Logan Allen prepares to start on the mound for the Guardians. Willi Castro will fill the void in left field, batting third.
More News
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Absent from lineup•
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Idle for second straight•
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Not in lineup versus righty•
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Hits bench versus lefty•
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Sitting against lefty•
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Out of starting nine versus lefty•