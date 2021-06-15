Kirilloff went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Mariners.
Kirilloff took Marco Gonzales deep to center field to break a 1-1 tie in the fourth inning. It was the 23-year-old's first long ball since May 2 and his first RBI in 10 days. He hasn't been particularly impressive, as he's slashing .254/.292/.443 with 5 home runs, 19 RBI and 15 runs scored through his first two months at the major-league level. Things should naturally become easier for him as he continues to get more reps.