Kirilloff (wrist) was placed on the 10-day injured list. The Twins are hopefully to get him in some rehab games "probably in the next few weeks," head athletic trainer Nick Paparesta told the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

Kirilloff is working his way back from surgery last August to shorten the ulnar bone in his right wrist and clean up scar tissue. It appeared he would be ready for Opening Day as he had played in minor league games late in the spring. The Twins later declared he wouldn't be ready for Opening Day though it appeared he could return in early April. However, Paparesta's comments make it sound like Kirilloff may need to play rehab games in the minors first. He may not be activated from the injured list until late April or May as a result.