Ober pitched six scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out three batters in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Tigers. He did not factor into the decision.

Ober was in full command Sunday, throwing 58 of his 84 total pitches for strikes while limiting Detroit to two doubles and a single. The right-hander has now combined to pitch 11 innings of one-run ball over his last two starts after allowing nine runs (eight earned) in his first start of the season against the Royals on March 31. Ober will look to build off of the momentum of his last two outings in his next start, which is projected to be Saturday at home against the Tigers.