Ober (2-1) allowed two runs on three this and three walks over 7.1 innings Friday, striking out eight and earning a win over the Angels.

Ober fired five shutout frames before the Angels broke through with a run in the sixth inning. After he was throttled for eight runs in his season debut, the 28-year-old righty has given up just four runs over his last four starts, dropping his ERA down to 4.21 through 25.2 innings. He's also posted an impressive 24:6 K:BB through 24.1 frames over his last four outings. Ober is currently in line for a road matchup with the White Sox next week, where he has a good chance to continue riding this momentum.