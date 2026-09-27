Ober (7-7) took the loss Saturday against Texas, striking out five while allowing six runs on 10 hits and one walk in five innings.

Most of the damage came in the second inning, when the Rangers plated four runs. Ober opened the season as part of the Minnesota rotation but may have to battle for a starting role next year -- he posted just two quality starts in 13 outings after coming off the injured list in early July. He'll finish the campaign with a 4.47 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 96:37 K:BB over 131 innings.