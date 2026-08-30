Ober didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the White Sox, giving up two runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander saw his winless streak extend to seven starts, but Ober was hardly at fault as he tossed 80 pitches (53 strikes) before exiting with the score tied 2-2. Over that stretch, he's gone 0-1 with a 4.46 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 21:10 K:BB in 36.1 innings. He'll look for more offensive support in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road next weekend in a rematch with the White Sox.