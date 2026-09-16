Ober (7-6) took the loss Tuesday against the Yankees after allowing three runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out three over 5.1 innings.

Ober fell behind almost immediately when Cody Bellinger launched a two-run homer in the top of the first, and the Yankees would never relinquish that lead. He allowed another run on George Lombard's RBI single in the third but kept New York from breaking the game open and departed with one out in the sixth. While Ober was responsible for just three of the Yankees' eight runs, he fell just two outs short of a quality start. This outing ended a run of four straight starts in which he had allowed two or fewer earned runs, and now Ober will aim to bounce back in his next start, scheduled for the weekend on the road against the Angels.