Ober (7-5) took the loss Sunday against the White Sox, allowing one run on four hits and three walks while striking out six across 4.1 innings.

Ober has now gone eight starts without a win after he gave up an RBI single to Munetaka Murakami to give the White Sox a 1-0 lead that they never looked back on. The righty hurled 84 pitches (50 strikes) to get through only 4.1 innings for his second shortest start during this winning drought. Over this stretch, he's gone 0-2 with a 4.20 ERA and 27:13 K:BB in 40.2 innings. He'll be on the lookout for more run support in his next scheduled start against Cleveland.