Ober picked up the save Sunday against the Angels. He allowed a hit and no walks while striking out three over three scoreless innings.

Making the first relief appearance of his career, Ober spun three shutout innings to pick up the save. Over his past seven appearances, the right-hander has posted a 3.55 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 28:12 K:BB across 33 innings. Overall, the 31-year-old owns a 4.21 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 91:36 K:BB in 126 innings (24 outings). It remains to be seen if Ober will return to the rotation or remain in a bullpen role to close the season.