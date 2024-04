Ober and the Twins won't face the Guardians on Sunday due to inclement weather in Minnesota, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The two teams will make up the game as part of a split doubleheader Aug. 9. As a result of the postponement, Minnesota is likely to push all five members of its rotation back a day in the schedule, so Ober's next start is expected to come Monday versus the Dodgers at Target Field.