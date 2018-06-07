Enlow was placed on the minor-league disabled list Thursday with a left ankle sprain, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Enlow missed two weeks with a back injury earlier in the year, but it's ankle injury that will force him to the shelf this time around. The 19-year-old posted a 4.46 ERA, 1.72 WHIP and 25:15 K:BB across eight starts (34.1 innings) with Low-A Cedar Rapids prior to suffering the injury.