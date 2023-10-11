Buxton (knee) was added to the Twins' active roster Wednesday ahead of ALDS Game 4 against the Astros, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Buxton hasn't appeared in a major-league game since Aug. 1 due to a right knee injury and is not in the lineup for Game 4 on Wednesday night at Target Field, but the 29-year-old could prove to be a weapon off the bench as the Twins aim to avoid elimination. Minnesota is currently down 2-1 in the best-of-five series. Alex Kirilloff (undisclosed) was placed on the injured list in a corresponding move.