Buxton went 1-for-4 with a run and an RBI in Saturday's loss to the Guardians.

Buxton was activated from the injured list Saturday after missing over two weeks due to right knee inflammation. The outfielder helped Minnesota avoid being shut out, plating the team's first run in the ninth inning with a single to right field. Buxton is slashing .250/.298/.385 with a home run, 12 RBI, 13 runs and a stolen base through 104 plate appearances this season.