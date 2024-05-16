Buxton (knee) will play one more rehab game with Triple-A St. Paul on Thursday before targeting a return to the Twins on Saturday in Cleveland, Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 Saint Paul reports.

Buxton kicked off a rehab assignment with St. Paul on Wednesday, going 0-for-3 at the plate and playing seven innings in center field. He'll likely be asked to play a full game there Thursday and, assuming all goes well, will be activated Saturday following a day of rest Friday. Buxton has been out since early May while battling right knee inflammation.