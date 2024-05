The Twins reinstated Buxton (knee) from the injured list Saturday.

Buxton went 0-for-6 with an RBI during his two-game rehab assignment, but he has seemingly fully recovered from his right knee inflammation and will return as Minnesota's everyday center fielder. The 30-year-old was slashing .343/.410/.543 with four RBI and eight runs scored across his last 10 games before getting injured.