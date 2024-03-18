Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said Monday that Buxton's back injury is minor and the outfielder is expected to return to the lineup soon, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Buxton was a late scratch from Monday's lineup, but it sounds like the club is just being cautious. The Twins are off Tuesday, but it sounds like Buxton could return as soon as Wednesday. He's 8-for-24 with one home run and two triples at the plate so far this spring.