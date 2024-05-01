Buxton will receive an MRI on his right knee after being removed from Wednesday's game versus the White Sox, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Buxton hurt his knee while attempting to steal a base during the second inning of Wednesday's victory. The Twins didn't have an update on his status immediately after the game, but manager Rocco Baldelli said Buxton would receive an MRI and that the team would use its day off Thursday to assess the situation. A clearer picture regarding the 30-year-old's return timeline will likely come prior to Friday's game against Boston.