Buxton (knee) has been running in a pool and participating in his normal workouts, but has not been swinging a bat, Dan Hayes of the TheAthletic.com reports.

An MRI on Buxton's injured right knee Thursday showed only inflammation and no structural damage. Buxton is optimistic he can return when eligible to come off the IL on May 12. However, the Twins may want to wait two more days until the Twins return from Toronto so he can avoid the AstroTurf of the Rogers Centre.