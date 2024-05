The Twins placed Buxton on the 10-day injured list Friday with right knee inflammation, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The MRI on his right knee didn't show any structural damage, and GM Derek Falvey indicated Buxton may only require a minimum-length stay on the injured list. However, given the 30-year-old's injury history, there's hardly a guarantee this absence is a brief one. Austin Martin is joining the Twins in a corresponding move.