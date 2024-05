Buxton's removal from Wednesday's game against the White Sox was due to right knee soreness, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Buxton tweaked his knee on a stolen base attempt in the second inning of Wednesday's contest. It's the same knee that he's had surgery on twice, with the most recent operation occurring last October. It's not clear at this point how big of a setback this could be, but the Twins could offer more detail on Buxton's condition after the game.