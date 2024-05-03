Buxton (knee) is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Red Sox, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.

Buxton was sent for an MRI after being lifted from Wednesday's contest due to an issue with his right knee, so it's not a major surprise he's not starting Friday. It remains to be seen if the 30-year-old will require a trip to the injured list with the MRI results not yet known, but the injury is a concerning development given it's the same knee in which he's undergone multiple surgeries.