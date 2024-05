Buxton was removed from Wednesday's game against the White Sox in the bottom of the second inning with an apparent leg injury, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

After reaching on a base hit in his first plate appearance of the day in the top of the second inning, Buxton attempted a steal of second base but came up lame and walked off the field gingerly after being tagged out. The Twins should have more clarity on the nature of Buxton's injury later Wednesday.