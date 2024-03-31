Buxton started in center field and went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI in Saturday's win at Kansas City.
Buxton has started each of Minnesota's first two games in center field and looks as healthy as he's been since the first half of the 2022 season. He'll likely get days off from playing the outfield each week to keep him fresh.
