Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Sunday that Buxton has been taking part in lower-body activity and conditioning work, but the outfielder isn't yet performing drills with his fractured left hand, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "The gripping and the starting to do things baseball activity-wise with his hand has not really taken off yet, but we weren't expecting it to," Baldelli said of Buxton. "It's still a little ways away."

Baldelli's comments don't offer much optimism that Buxton will be back before the end of the month, but the 27-year-old at least appears set to avoid surgery on the injured hand. Buxton will likely need to receive the green light from a doctor before he takes part in defensive drills and batting practice.