Buxton is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

Buxton was absent from the starting nine for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader for the first time this season, though he came off the bench and went 0-for-2 with a run. The 30-year-old has gone 3-for-27 with 14 strikeouts over his past eight contests and will take a seat for Sunday's series finale. Austin Martin will shift to center field while Manuel Margot starts in left.