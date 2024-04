Buxton went 3-for-4 with a double and a game-tying home run in the ninth inning in Tuesday's win over the White Sox.

Buxton has started to heat up as he's hitting .333 (9-for-27) with four doubles, a triple and home run over his last seven games. More importantly, he's healthy and playing regularly in center field. He's getting a day at DH and and a day of rest each week, but otherwise is full speed.