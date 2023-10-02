Buxton (knee) did not participate during the Twins' on-field workout Monday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

It seems likely that Buxton probably did some stuff out of the public view Monday, but he was not part of the workout with his teammates. Buxton has been sidelined since early August with a hamstring injury and more recently a flare-up with his knee issue. His inclusion on the Twins' Wild Card Series roster has to be considered a major question mark at this point.