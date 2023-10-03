Buxton (knee) has been left off the Twins' AL Wild Card Series roster, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Things were trending in this direction, as Buxton was not present for the Twins' workout Monday. He hasn't played with the big club since early August while dealing with a hamstring injury and more recently an aggravation of his knee issue. Buxton could potentially be added to the Twins' roster should they advance to the ALDS, although the former wouldn't seem to be a given.