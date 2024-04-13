Buxton isn't in the Twins' lineup for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against Detroit, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Buxton struck out in all three of his at-bats during Friday's loss and will take a seat to begin Saturday's action. Austin Martin will step in to cover center field and bat ninth in Game 1, but Buxton will likely return to the lineup for the second game.
