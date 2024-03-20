Buxton (back) is starting at designated hitter and batting second for the Twins in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers.

Buxton had to be scratched from the lineup Monday because of back tightness, but he's returned to action Wednesday. The 30-year-old has had a very productive spring training, posting a 1.074 OPS with one home run. He'll be the Twins' primary center fielder in 2024 but will also see time at DH.