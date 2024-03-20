Buxton (back) is starting at designated hitter and batting second for the Twins in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers.
Buxton had to be scratched from the lineup Monday because of back tightness, but he's returned to action Wednesday. The 30-year-old has had a very productive spring training, posting a 1.074 OPS with one home run. He'll be the Twins' primary center fielder in 2024 but will also see time at DH.
More News
-
Twins' Byron Buxton: Back injury considered minor•
-
Twins' Byron Buxton: Scratched with back tightness•
-
Twins' Byron Buxton: Makes another start in center field•
-
Twins' Byron Buxton: Starting in center field Tuesday•
-
Twins' Byron Buxton: Thinks he can steal 30 bases•
-
Twins' Byron Buxton: Fully healthy entering spring camp•