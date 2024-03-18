Buxton was scratched from the Twins' Grapefruit League lineup Monday due to low-back tightness on his right side, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Buxton has had a healthy and productive spring up to this point but has now encountered his first injury hiccup. It's not clear how long the back issue might keep Buxton out of action, but given his lengthy injury history the Twins will surely exercise the utmost caution. Buxton is slated to return to center field this season for Minnesota after spending last year at designated hitter.