Buxton underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his right knee Friday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Buxton experienced a flareup of the patella tendinitis in his knee during the late stages of the season, and his procedure should help lower his risk for additional flareups in the future. The Twins didn't specify exactly how long Buxton will be held out, but the team still expects him to be able to play in center field next season.