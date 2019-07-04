Cron is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the A's.

Since his last game with a homer June 22, Cron has gone 5-for-40 (.125 average) with nine strikeouts and zero extra-base hits. This seems like a day to clear his head. Ehire Adrianza will get the start at first base and bat sixth against right-hander Tanner Anderson.

