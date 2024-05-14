Baragar signed a minor-league contract with Minnesota on Monday.
Baragar will report to Triple-A St. Paul after putting to paper on a minor-league deal. He's looked sharp so far this season in the Atlantic League, posting a 2.25 ERA with 18 strikeouts over 16 innings of work.
