Correa went 1-for-4 in his return to Sunday's lineup against the Blue Jays.

Correa was slotted back in at shortstop and hit third after sitting out Saturday's game while managing some foot and heel discomfort. He singled his first time up and nearly missed a home run to center in the eighth. It's been an unusually slow season thus far at the plate for the 28-year-old, who is now slashing .216/.392/.700 with six homers, 24 RBI, 14 runs and a 24:45 BB:K over 201 plate appearances.