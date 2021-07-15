Barnes will be called up for his major-league debut to start game one of Friday's doubleheader against Detroit, LaVelle Neal of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The Twins play six games in the first four days after the break, so they'll need to call on some extra arms to handle all those extra innings. Barnes, a 25-year-old southpaw, isn't a particularly highly-rated prospect but has pitched well enough in 11 starts for Triple-A St. Paul to earn his chance. He owns a 3.88 ERA at that level despite a modest 20.2 percent strikeout rate. His changeup has impressed scouts, but he doesn't have much velocity or any other noteworthy secondary offerings.