Twins' Dennis Santana: Claimed by Minnesota
Feb 26, 2023
Santana was claimed off waivers by the Twins on Sunday.
Santana was acquired by Atlanta in November, but the club apparently put him on waivers this week. The right-hander appeared in 63 games for the Rangers last year and had a 5.22 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 54:28 K:BB across 58.2 innings.
