Smeltzer threw seven scoreless innings with three strikeouts in his debut Friday for Triple-A Rochester.

Smeltzer was promoted from Double-A Pensacola after striking out 33 and giving up two earned runs in 30 innings. He's a bit old for his level at 23, but he had a 9.4 K/9 last year in two stops at Double-A, having come over to the Twins from the Dodgers in the Brian Dozier trade in July.