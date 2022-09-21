Bundy allowed four runs on four hits and a walk while striking out two over 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Royals.

Bundy gave up a two-run home run to MJ Melendez in the third inning and a solo shot to Hunter Dozier in the fifth. After continued trouble in the fifth, Bundy exited with two outs and Griffin Jax allowed an inherited runner to score, tacking a fourth run onto the starter's line. Bundy has completed five innings only once in his last five starts, though he's gone 1-1 with three no-decisions in that span. The veteran right-hander has a 4.78 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 89:26 K:BB through 131.2 innings across 27 starts this year. He's projected for a home start versus the Angels this weekend.