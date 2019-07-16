Rosario was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. He'll start in left field and bat fourth against the Mets.

Rosario was moved to the injured list June 28 after suffering a left ankle sprain, but he was able to run the bases Sunday, thus proving his health. He didn't require a rehab stint and will immediately enter the starting lineup upon his return. Rosario is hitting .282 with 20 home runs and 60 RBI in 75 games this year.