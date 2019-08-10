Rosario went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-2 loss to Cleveland.

The 27-year-old had an eight-game hitting streak snapped Thursday but immediately dusted himself off, and over that 10-game stretch Rosario is slashing .326/.311/.558 with three homers and 10 RBI. On the season, he now sports an .827 OPS with 25 homers -- two shy of his career high -- and 78 RBI, which does tie his personal best from 2017.

