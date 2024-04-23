Julien went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, two runs scored and two RBI in Monday's win over the White Sox.

Julien doubled in a run during the fourth inning before capping off the 7-0 victory with a solo shot in the seventh. He was stuck in a 3-for-24 skid over his previous seven games since his last long ball April 13. Julien continues to flash his power potential with five home runs and eight extra-base hits through 81 plate appearances. However, his inconsistency has led to a .211/.300/.465 slash line.