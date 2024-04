Julien will start at second base and bat ninth in Monday's game in Baltimore.

Julien has now made two straight starts against left-handers and has been in the lineup for all but two games this season. It might not be the case if the Twins weren't missing Royce Lewis (quad) and/or Carlos Correa (intercostal), but for now Julien looks like an everyday player rather than a strong-side platoon option.