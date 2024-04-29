site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Edouard Julien: Out again versus lefty
Julien is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox.
The Twins are facing a lefty for the fourth time in the last six games and Julien has been out of the lineup on all four occasions. Kyle Farmer will handle second base in Julien's place.
