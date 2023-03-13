Julien led off the game with a home run, went 1-for-2 and had four walks while batting leadoff for Canada in Sunday's World Baseball Classic win over Great Britain. He was hitting .250 with two home runs and a.919 OPS in six games for the Twins in spring training before leaving for the WBC.

Julien has been an on-base machine in his minor league career, so the four walks Sunday are no surprise. He slashed .303/.443/.491 with a 24.6 K%, a 19.3 BB% and a strong 32.6 Hard% at Double-A last season. He then was a star of the Arizona Fall League where he hit .400 with five home runs and more walks (23) than strikeouts (22) in 21 games. He'll likely begin the season at Triple-A and could be in the majors early in the season should an opening arise.