Soto cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A St. Paul on Friday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Soto was designated for assignment by Minnesota on Tuesday, but he'll accept his outright assignment to the Triple-A club after going unclaimed on waivers. Over 41 games in St. Paul this year, he's hit .213 with two homers, 26 runs, 19 RBI and four stolen bases.