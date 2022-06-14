site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Elliot Soto: Designated for assignment
Soto was designated for assignment Tuesday.
His contract was selected by the Twins on Monday and he will now be cast off the 40-man roster without appearing in a big-league game. Soto hit .213/.327/.331 in 41 games at Triple-A.
